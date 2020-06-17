13530 Copley Square Drive

Amenities

Beautiful two bedroom townhome located across the street from the neighborhood park with fountain! Enjoy the community pool just a short walk to the end of the street. First floor open floorplan. Entertaining in the dining area is a must with its exquisite wainscoting and chandelier. Kitchen is open to living spaces and has natural light streaming in from the private back patio area. Relax in the patio fenced area. Master bedroom and bath are separate from second bedroom and bath. Storage galore in walk-in bedroom closets and kitchen area. Custom tile backsplashes.