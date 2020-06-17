All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

13530 Copley Square Drive

13530 Copley Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13530 Copley Square Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Monteith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful two bedroom townhome located across the street from the neighborhood park with fountain! Enjoy the community pool just a short walk to the end of the street. First floor open floorplan. Entertaining in the dining area is a must with its exquisite wainscoting and chandelier. Kitchen is open to living spaces and has natural light streaming in from the private back patio area. Relax in the patio fenced area. Master bedroom and bath are separate from second bedroom and bath. Storage galore in walk-in bedroom closets and kitchen area. Custom tile backsplashes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13530 Copley Square Drive have any available units?
13530 Copley Square Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13530 Copley Square Drive have?
Some of 13530 Copley Square Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13530 Copley Square Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13530 Copley Square Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13530 Copley Square Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13530 Copley Square Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13530 Copley Square Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13530 Copley Square Drive does offer parking.
Does 13530 Copley Square Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13530 Copley Square Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13530 Copley Square Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13530 Copley Square Drive has a pool.
Does 13530 Copley Square Drive have accessible units?
No, 13530 Copley Square Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13530 Copley Square Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13530 Copley Square Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13530 Copley Square Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13530 Copley Square Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
