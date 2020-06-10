Amenities

patio / balcony new construction all utils included furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities new construction

Corporate Rental - Welcome to 13111 Serenity Street, Huntersville NC. We are very excited to offer this extremely rare, fully furnished, short-term lease opportunity. Included in the lease; all utilities paid, security system, lawn maintenance, monthly cleaning service and access to the amazing amenities. 4 bedrooms + bonus with multiple porches and a serene backyard. This popular community of Vermillion has an easy commute to all that Charlotte and Lake Norman has to offer. So, If youre relocating to the area or waiting for new construction to be built, this house is ideal for you.



Call or text me to schedule your private showing today. Marty Briggs with Nest Property Management Lake Norman



Rent With Nest / Own Your Experience



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5120262)