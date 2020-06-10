All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 13111 Serenity Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
13111 Serenity Street
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

13111 Serenity Street

13111 Serenity Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13111 Serenity Street, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
all utils included
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
Corporate Rental - Welcome to 13111 Serenity Street, Huntersville NC. We are very excited to offer this extremely rare, fully furnished, short-term lease opportunity. Included in the lease; all utilities paid, security system, lawn maintenance, monthly cleaning service and access to the amazing amenities. 4 bedrooms + bonus with multiple porches and a serene backyard. This popular community of Vermillion has an easy commute to all that Charlotte and Lake Norman has to offer. So, If youre relocating to the area or waiting for new construction to be built, this house is ideal for you.

Call or text me to schedule your private showing today. Marty Briggs with Nest Property Management Lake Norman

Rent With Nest / Own Your Experience

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5120262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13111 Serenity Street have any available units?
13111 Serenity Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13111 Serenity Street have?
Some of 13111 Serenity Street's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13111 Serenity Street currently offering any rent specials?
13111 Serenity Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13111 Serenity Street pet-friendly?
No, 13111 Serenity Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13111 Serenity Street offer parking?
No, 13111 Serenity Street does not offer parking.
Does 13111 Serenity Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13111 Serenity Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13111 Serenity Street have a pool?
No, 13111 Serenity Street does not have a pool.
Does 13111 Serenity Street have accessible units?
No, 13111 Serenity Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13111 Serenity Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13111 Serenity Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13111 Serenity Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13111 Serenity Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College