All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 12421 Stumptown Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
12421 Stumptown Road
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:10 AM

12421 Stumptown Road

12421 Stumptown Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12421 Stumptown Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Self tour - Huntersville - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom - 1050sqft - available now!

Access the driveway from Kane Bridge right before the circle. Tenant Turner is on the side door. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home boasts large windows that allow an abundance of natural light to bounce off the beautiful hardwood floors on the lower level. New carpet entering the 2nd floor which has a private bath. The property has ample storage as well. Both bedrooms could be considered the master bedroom. Perfect for any living situation!

Lock this home in today.

Utilities are separate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12421 Stumptown Road have any available units?
12421 Stumptown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 12421 Stumptown Road currently offering any rent specials?
12421 Stumptown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12421 Stumptown Road pet-friendly?
No, 12421 Stumptown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 12421 Stumptown Road offer parking?
No, 12421 Stumptown Road does not offer parking.
Does 12421 Stumptown Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12421 Stumptown Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12421 Stumptown Road have a pool?
No, 12421 Stumptown Road does not have a pool.
Does 12421 Stumptown Road have accessible units?
No, 12421 Stumptown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12421 Stumptown Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12421 Stumptown Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12421 Stumptown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12421 Stumptown Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College