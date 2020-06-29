10304 Friarsgate Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - Located in the Hampton Ridge community is a 4 Bedroom 3 Bath brick home with a fenced-in backyard and a two-car garage. The home is freshly painted to an agreeable grey! Property features a formal dining and living room. The kitchen overlooks the breakfast nook and family room, equipped with stainless steel appliances. The family room has vaulted ceilings and a gas log fireplace. One Bedroom downstairs with full bath and hardwood floors throughout. Small office upstairs with a large window. Spacious master suite with tray ceilings, sitting area, walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower! Beautiful backyard with a large deck and tons of space for entertaining family & friends.



Pets are conditional.



(RLNE3364976)