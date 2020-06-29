All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 10304 Friarsgate Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
10304 Friarsgate Road
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

10304 Friarsgate Road

10304 Friarsgate Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10304 Friarsgate Road, Huntersville, NC 28078
Hampton Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - Located in the Hampton Ridge community is a 4 Bedroom 3 Bath brick home with a fenced-in backyard and a two-car garage. The home is freshly painted to an agreeable grey! Property features a formal dining and living room. The kitchen overlooks the breakfast nook and family room, equipped with stainless steel appliances. The family room has vaulted ceilings and a gas log fireplace. One Bedroom downstairs with full bath and hardwood floors throughout. Small office upstairs with a large window. Spacious master suite with tray ceilings, sitting area, walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower! Beautiful backyard with a large deck and tons of space for entertaining family & friends.

Pets are conditional.

Call us today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE3364976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10304 Friarsgate Road have any available units?
10304 Friarsgate Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 10304 Friarsgate Road have?
Some of 10304 Friarsgate Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10304 Friarsgate Road currently offering any rent specials?
10304 Friarsgate Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10304 Friarsgate Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10304 Friarsgate Road is pet friendly.
Does 10304 Friarsgate Road offer parking?
Yes, 10304 Friarsgate Road offers parking.
Does 10304 Friarsgate Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10304 Friarsgate Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10304 Friarsgate Road have a pool?
Yes, 10304 Friarsgate Road has a pool.
Does 10304 Friarsgate Road have accessible units?
No, 10304 Friarsgate Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10304 Friarsgate Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10304 Friarsgate Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10304 Friarsgate Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10304 Friarsgate Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College