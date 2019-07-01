All apartments in Holly Springs
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:25 PM

213 Bikram Drive

213 Bikram Drive · (919) 380-7325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

213 Bikram Drive, Holly Springs, NC 27540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Amazing value with 3400+ sq ft! GUEST SUITE on main floor! Almost new Wood & Carpet on floors! New Blinds! 4 huge bedrooms and an open loft upstairs! BR & full bath down! Loaded with tons of tasteful upgrades. Kitchen with Granite counters & S/S appliances! 42' maple cabinets, center island, tile in master bath, top level lighting, paint. Located right off Hwy 55 , just 4 minutes from 55/US1 intersection in Apex or the 540 exit. Minutes to RTP, RDU and Hospitals. Pool community! Listing agent is owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Bikram Drive have any available units?
213 Bikram Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 Bikram Drive have?
Some of 213 Bikram Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Bikram Drive currently offering any rent specials?
213 Bikram Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Bikram Drive pet-friendly?
No, 213 Bikram Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 213 Bikram Drive offer parking?
Yes, 213 Bikram Drive does offer parking.
Does 213 Bikram Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Bikram Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Bikram Drive have a pool?
Yes, 213 Bikram Drive has a pool.
Does 213 Bikram Drive have accessible units?
No, 213 Bikram Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Bikram Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Bikram Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Bikram Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Bikram Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
