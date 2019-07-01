213 Bikram Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated pool guest suite fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

Amazing value with 3400+ sq ft! GUEST SUITE on main floor! Almost new Wood & Carpet on floors! New Blinds! 4 huge bedrooms and an open loft upstairs! BR & full bath down! Loaded with tons of tasteful upgrades. Kitchen with Granite counters & S/S appliances! 42' maple cabinets, center island, tile in master bath, top level lighting, paint. Located right off Hwy 55 , just 4 minutes from 55/US1 intersection in Apex or the 540 exit. Minutes to RTP, RDU and Hospitals. Pool community! Listing agent is owner