Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:17 AM

2920 Sussex Dr.

2920 Sussex Drive · (336) 355-6677
Location

2920 Sussex Drive, High Point, NC 27260
Colony Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2920 Sussex Dr. · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft



Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Style Home in Great Jamestown Neighborhood - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath One level Ranch Style Home on quiet street in Jamestown. Huge living room w/ fireplace and cozy fireplace seat. Plenty of closet space, washer/dryer, dining area and spacious kitchen are only a start to the inside and on the outside there is an awesome front porch, deck, 1 car garage with work benches and cabinets, large backyard and more!

Schools: Jamestown Elementary or Union Hill / Jamestown Middle / Ragsdale High School.

24 month lease or 13 month lease for an additional $25.00 per month Security Deposit & Lease Admin Fee applies.

Copy and paste the following link in your web browser for convenient scheduling:
https://showmojo.com/l/b94a1fd092

Call 336-355-6688 to schedule a showing with an agent.

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

(RLNE2730851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Sussex Dr. have any available units?
2920 Sussex Dr. has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 Sussex Dr. have?
Some of 2920 Sussex Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Sussex Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Sussex Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Sussex Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 Sussex Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2920 Sussex Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2920 Sussex Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2920 Sussex Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920 Sussex Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Sussex Dr. have a pool?
No, 2920 Sussex Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Sussex Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2920 Sussex Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Sussex Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 Sussex Dr. has units with dishwashers.
