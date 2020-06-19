2920 Sussex Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Style Home in Great Jamestown Neighborhood - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath One level Ranch Style Home on quiet street in Jamestown. Huge living room w/ fireplace and cozy fireplace seat. Plenty of closet space, washer/dryer, dining area and spacious kitchen are only a start to the inside and on the outside there is an awesome front porch, deck, 1 car garage with work benches and cabinets, large backyard and more!



Schools: Jamestown Elementary or Union Hill / Jamestown Middle / Ragsdale High School.



24 month lease or 13 month lease for an additional $25.00 per month Security Deposit & Lease Admin Fee applies.



Copy and paste the following link in your web browser for convenient scheduling:

https://showmojo.com/l/b94a1fd092



Call 336-355-6688 to schedule a showing with an agent.



AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com



(RLNE2730851)