Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly trash valet parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center green community

High Point NC Apartments

Alexandria Park Apartment Homes provides the perfect blend of urban convenience and culture with the relaxation and charm of southern suburban living. Centrally located between Greensboro, High Point, and Winston Salem, this beautiful 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment community is a favorite with those who expect more from where they spend their leisure time. Well-designed floor plans offer large closets and sunrooms or patios, while the unique, 2-story clubhouse provides state-of-the-art amenities that one would expect from a first class community. These include: car wash, billiards room, 1000+ sq. ft. of fully equipped fitness center, complete with free weights and cardio equipment. You also enjoy the gourmet coffee bar, business resource center, Valet Trash services and our sparkling pool with sundeck. Four-legged family members find freedom in the fenced, leash-free pet park, while adjacent shopping centers and entertainment can be found close by in the neighborhood.