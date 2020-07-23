/
transylvania county
20 Apartments for rent in Transylvania County, NC📍
4361 East Fork Road
4361 East Fork Road, Transylvania County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4361 East Fork Road - 2 BR, 1 BA private cabin. Wood floors and walls, custom doors. Includes washer and dryer. Rocking chair porch.
89 Rocky Ridge Road
89 Rocky Ridge Rd, Transylvania County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
89 Rocky Ridge Road Available 08/01/20 - 3 BR, 2.5 BA in Knob Creek on a quiet street. Has a private, screened porch. Garage and great storage in a partially-finished basement.
124 Wilson Road
124 Wilson Rd, Transylvania County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
- This 3 BR, 2 BA mobile home sits on a private lot overlooking the French Broad River. Only a short distance to Brevard city limits. Large storage building. Nice large deck. Paved drive. (Not furnished.
98 Hendersonville Highway
98 Hendersonville Hwy, Transylvania County, NC
Studio
$1,400
1700 sqft
Fantastic commercial rental opportunity in the main business district of Pisgah Forest and within sight of the highways 276/64/280 intersection. Great for retail or service.
1783 Pisgah Highway
1783 Pisgah Highway, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
994 sqft
Beautifully renovated rental! 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home with nice modern updates. New luxury vinyl plank floors, fresh paint, and new appliances. W/D included. Lawn care included. Well water.
4 Matthews Creek Lane
4 Matthews Creek Lane, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1690 sqft
Beautiful mountain home nestled in the woods on 1.8 acres! This charming home features two Bedrooms and two full Baths, as well as a loft and Bonus/Rec Room.
28 Honeybee Drive
28 Honeybee Drive, Henderson County, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
966 sqft
Enormous, Like New, 1 Bed Apt by Mills River - Location - This apartment has a peaceful country location just off of S. Mills River Road. Enjoy serene mountain and river views from the front yard.
Comet Greensboro
502 Easter Lane, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1096 sqft
Coming to Greensboro Soon! Late September/ Early October 2020Apply by July 31st and Receive your First Full Month FREE!
161 Haw River Road
161 Haw River Road, Henderson County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1967 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home in River Stone! Hardwood floors, gas log fireplace, 2 1/2 baths, formal dining room plus eat-in kitchen. Nice & bright! Master bedroom suite with vaultes ceiling, 2 closets, double vanity & garden tub. Very nice yard.
23 Lake Drive F8
23 Lake Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Location, Location, Location - 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom updated corner unit offers upgraded fixtures, new Stainless Steel appliances, and a beautiful screened-in-porch that has abundant natural light.
117 Country Ridge Rd
117 Country Ridge Road, Laurel Park, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2000 sqft
117 Country Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Lower Laurel Park / New Construction - New Construction home located in Lower Laurel Park just minutes from Downtown Hendersonville. Close to everything that is not currently open.
40 Capri Lane Unit 8
40 Capri Ln, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Convenient Location!!! - This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors and Italian tile throughout. Large kitchen and living area with plenty of storage. Both bedrooms are spacious, with master having a walk in closet.
538 Broadway Street
538 Broadway Street, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
538 Broadway Street Available 08/01/20 Cute Cottage - Adorable, reasonably priced cottage in a fabulous neighborhood! Country kitchen, cozy fireplace, big backyard and lots of parking are just waiting for you to bring your personal touch! Pets
33 Lake Drive
33 Lake Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Lower Laurel Park Condo - Great Location just West of downtown Hendersonville. Nice two bed two bath condo just off Lake Drive. You can view and apply online at cbkRentals.com for free. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3883008)
589 Enka Lake Road
589 Enka Lake Road, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1933 sqft
589 Enka Lake Road Available 08/15/20 Charming House on 4 Acres with Bonus Rooms - This classic mountain home maintains some original features: wood-paneled walls, oak floors and vaulted beamed ceilings.
1724 Upper Ridgewood
1724 Upper Ridgewood Boulevard, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
1724 Upper Ridgewood - A wonderful, one level one bedroom apartment in a super convenient location. Features include classic wood floors, light/bright interior, washer/dryer connection, park-like setting. No Cats Allowed (RLNE2581275)
28 Old Creek Lane - 1
28 Old Creek Ln, Laurel Park, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
28 Old Creek Lane - 1 Available 08/07/20 Simply Stunning! - Discover this enchanting, updated model home in the desirable Shaw's Creek neighborhood.
303 Lindberg Street
303 Lindberg Street, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1066 sqft
Recently remodeled 2x1 single family home in a quiet neighborhood near the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Furman University and Cherrydale! Just a few minutes north of Travelers Rest with an open kitchen, one car garage and washer and dryer included! Fenced in
103 Lions Park Road
103 Lions Park Road, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 103 Lions Park Road in Slater-Marietta. View photos, descriptions and more!
310 Oakdale Dr
310 Oakdale Drive, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Freshly Renovated Hendersonville Cottage - Nestled into the hillside of Hendersonville, NC, this home has recently been updated with fresh modern finishes. Hardwood and tile floors throughout with high ceilings.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Transylvania County start at $1,300/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Transylvania County area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Furman, Greenville Technical College, and Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Greenville, Asheville, Spartanburg, Greer, and Simpsonville have apartments for rent.
