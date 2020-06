Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac. The living space has great vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan and a gas fireplace. Home has new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Master bedroom has huge closet that doubles as a laundry room. Master bathroom has large garden tub. Great neighborhood and in close proximity to MCAS Cherry Point. Pets negotiable, weight and age restrictions. Non-refundable pet fee of $300. Tenant is responsible for utilities.