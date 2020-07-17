Amenities
80 Buckman Drive Available 08/03/20 Stunning 3 Story Home with Beautiful Master Bath - Fabulous 3-story home with features a spacious floor plan! Approximately 2,500 square feet. 4 bedrooms, 3 bath. The main floor features a great room with a rustic fireplace, an extra large kitchen, and formal dining room. Taking a walk upstairs to the second floor has 3 bedrooms, a bonus room, and laundry room. The master bedroom suite includes a huge walk-in closet, garden tub, and separate shower. The third floor bonus/loft is the fourth bedroom and has a full bath and attic storage. *Pets w/approval*
Directions:
87 North to right on Sawyer Rd., right on Marquis, right on Regimental, first right onto Buckman Dr.
Schools: (Please Call to Verify)
GS1: Overhills Elementary School
JRH: Overhills Middle School
SRH: Overhills Senior High School
Utilities: (Please Call to Verify)
Water: Harnett County
Sewer: Harnett County
Electric: Central Electric Membership
