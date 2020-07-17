All apartments in Harnett County
80 Buckman Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

80 Buckman Drive

80 Buckman Drive · (910) 620-8002
Location

80 Buckman Drive, Harnett County, NC 28326

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 80 Buckman Drive · Avail. Aug 3

$1,550

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2570 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
80 Buckman Drive Available 08/03/20 Stunning 3 Story Home with Beautiful Master Bath - Fabulous 3-story home with features a spacious floor plan! Approximately 2,500 square feet. 4 bedrooms, 3 bath. The main floor features a great room with a rustic fireplace, an extra large kitchen, and formal dining room. Taking a walk upstairs to the second floor has 3 bedrooms, a bonus room, and laundry room. The master bedroom suite includes a huge walk-in closet, garden tub, and separate shower. The third floor bonus/loft is the fourth bedroom and has a full bath and attic storage. *Pets w/approval*

Directions:
87 North to right on Sawyer Rd., right on Marquis, right on Regimental, first right onto Buckman Dr.

Schools: (Please Call to Verify)
GS1: Overhills Elementary School
JRH: Overhills Middle School
SRH: Overhills Senior High School

Utilities: (Please Call to Verify)
Water: Harnett County
Sewer: Harnett County
Electric: Central Electric Membership

(RLNE2257657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

