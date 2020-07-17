Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

80 Buckman Drive Available 08/03/20 Stunning 3 Story Home with Beautiful Master Bath - Fabulous 3-story home with features a spacious floor plan! Approximately 2,500 square feet. 4 bedrooms, 3 bath. The main floor features a great room with a rustic fireplace, an extra large kitchen, and formal dining room. Taking a walk upstairs to the second floor has 3 bedrooms, a bonus room, and laundry room. The master bedroom suite includes a huge walk-in closet, garden tub, and separate shower. The third floor bonus/loft is the fourth bedroom and has a full bath and attic storage. *Pets w/approval*



Directions:

87 North to right on Sawyer Rd., right on Marquis, right on Regimental, first right onto Buckman Dr.



Schools: (Please Call to Verify)

GS1: Overhills Elementary School

JRH: Overhills Middle School

SRH: Overhills Senior High School



Utilities: (Please Call to Verify)

Water: Harnett County

Sewer: Harnett County

Electric: Central Electric Membership



(RLNE2257657)