46 Silver Lake Point

CLOSE TO FRONT GATE OF CAROLINA LAKES. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Has Open Living Area w/ 3 Sided Fireplace, Kitchen with Island and Utility Sink, SS Appliances, and Beautiful Cabinets. Eat in Nook and Formal Dining Area. Master Bath Features Jetted Tub, Separate Shower and Huge WIC. Master Bedroom Has Door To Deck and Door to Sun room. Sun room Overlooks Private Wood Backyard. Enjoy all the amenities of Carolina Lakes; 24 hour Gated/Guarded Entrance, Swimming, Fishing, Boating, Marina, Beach Area, Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Fitness Trail and Much More.