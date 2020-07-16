All apartments in Harnett County
46 Silver Lake Point
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

46 Silver Lake Point

46 Silver Lake Point · (919) 499-4500
Location

46 Silver Lake Point, Harnett County, NC 27332

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1845 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
CLOSE TO FRONT GATE OF CAROLINA LAKES. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Has Open Living Area w/ 3 Sided Fireplace, Kitchen with Island and Utility Sink, SS Appliances, and Beautiful Cabinets. Eat in Nook and Formal Dining Area. Master Bath Features Jetted Tub, Separate Shower and Huge WIC. Master Bedroom Has Door To Deck and Door to Sun room. Sun room Overlooks Private Wood Backyard. Enjoy all the amenities of Carolina Lakes; 24 hour Gated/Guarded Entrance, Swimming, Fishing, Boating, Marina, Beach Area, Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Fitness Trail and Much More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Silver Lake Point have any available units?
46 Silver Lake Point has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46 Silver Lake Point have?
Some of 46 Silver Lake Point's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Silver Lake Point currently offering any rent specials?
46 Silver Lake Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Silver Lake Point pet-friendly?
No, 46 Silver Lake Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harnett County.
Does 46 Silver Lake Point offer parking?
No, 46 Silver Lake Point does not offer parking.
Does 46 Silver Lake Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Silver Lake Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Silver Lake Point have a pool?
Yes, 46 Silver Lake Point has a pool.
Does 46 Silver Lake Point have accessible units?
No, 46 Silver Lake Point does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Silver Lake Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Silver Lake Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Silver Lake Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Silver Lake Point does not have units with air conditioning.
