426 Sea Mist Drive

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar gym on-site laundry

Available August 15, 2020. You have so much room in this 5 Bedroom, 4 Full Bath home. Formal Dining and Formal Living. Guest Bedroom Downstairs, with access to full bath. Upstairs is the Master Suite, with Sitting Area (Could be used as a Nursery, Office, Workout Space) Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Island, extra cabinet and Countertop, perfect for a Coffee Bar/Wine Bar, or work space. Kitchen is open to the Family Room with a wood burning Fireplace. This home has two Separate Staircases to go upstairs, which makes it very convenient. Fresh Paint throughout! Enjoy all the Amenities of Carolina Lakes! 24 hour Gated/Guarded Golf and Lake Community. Fishing, Boating, Swimming and much MORE!