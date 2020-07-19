All apartments in Harnett County
426 Sea Mist Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:00 AM

426 Sea Mist Drive

426 Sea Mist Drive · (919) 499-4500
Location

426 Sea Mist Drive, Harnett County, NC 27332

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$2,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3409 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
Available August 15, 2020. You have so much room in this 5 Bedroom, 4 Full Bath home. Formal Dining and Formal Living. Guest Bedroom Downstairs, with access to full bath. Upstairs is the Master Suite, with Sitting Area (Could be used as a Nursery, Office, Workout Space) Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Island, extra cabinet and Countertop, perfect for a Coffee Bar/Wine Bar, or work space. Kitchen is open to the Family Room with a wood burning Fireplace. This home has two Separate Staircases to go upstairs, which makes it very convenient. Enjoy all the Amenities of Carolina Lakes! 24 hour Gated/Guarded Golf and Lake Community. Fishing, Boating, Swimming and much MORE!
Available August 15, 2020. You have so much room in this 5 Bedroom, 4 Full Bath home. Formal Dining and Formal Living. Guest Bedroom Downstairs, with access to full bath. Upstairs is the Master Suite, with Sitting Area (Could be used as a Nursery, Office, Workout Space) Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Island, extra cabinet and Countertop, perfect for a Coffee Bar/Wine Bar, or work space. Kitchen is open to the Family Room with a wood burning Fireplace. This home has two Separate Staircases to go upstairs, which makes it very convenient. Fresh Paint throughout! Enjoy all the Amenities of Carolina Lakes! 24 hour Gated/Guarded Golf and Lake Community. Fishing, Boating, Swimming and much MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Sea Mist Drive have any available units?
426 Sea Mist Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 426 Sea Mist Drive have?
Some of 426 Sea Mist Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Sea Mist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
426 Sea Mist Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Sea Mist Drive pet-friendly?
No, 426 Sea Mist Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harnett County.
Does 426 Sea Mist Drive offer parking?
No, 426 Sea Mist Drive does not offer parking.
Does 426 Sea Mist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Sea Mist Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Sea Mist Drive have a pool?
No, 426 Sea Mist Drive does not have a pool.
Does 426 Sea Mist Drive have accessible units?
No, 426 Sea Mist Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Sea Mist Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Sea Mist Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 426 Sea Mist Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 426 Sea Mist Drive has units with air conditioning.
