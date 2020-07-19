426 Sea Mist Drive

Amenities
Available August 15, 2020. You have so much room in this 5 Bedroom, 4 Full Bath home. Formal Dining and Formal Living. Guest Bedroom Downstairs, with access to full bath. Upstairs is the Master Suite, with Sitting Area (Could be used as a Nursery, Office, Workout Space) Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Island, extra cabinet and Countertop, perfect for a Coffee Bar/Wine Bar, or work space. Kitchen is open to the Family Room with a wood burning Fireplace. This home has two Separate Staircases to go upstairs, which makes it very convenient. Fresh Paint throughout! Enjoy all the Amenities of Carolina Lakes! 24 hour Gated/Guarded Golf and Lake Community. Fishing, Boating, Swimming and much MORE!