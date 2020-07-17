All apartments in Harnett County
351 Maplewood Drive

351 Maplewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

351 Maplewood Drive, Harnett County, NC 27332

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Great find! This beautiful 3 Bedroom +Finished bonus area home is located in the gated community of CAROLINA LAKES. This home features: A custom Eat in kitchen that features hardwood flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances to include Double Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Wine Frig and Dishwasher. You will also find Granite Countertops and custom cabinets. The Master suite features deep double sinks, and large walk in shower with dual shower heads.
So much more in this great home. Fenced back yard, Triple car garage, screened in porch.

Neighborhood amenities include: Pool, Tennis courts, Basket Ball Courts, walking trails, 7 lakes, Marina, beach area and clubhouse. Deed restrictions Apply.
No cats. Pets upon approval with a non-refundable pet fee.
Home is non smoking.

EM
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Maplewood Drive have any available units?
351 Maplewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harnett County, NC.
What amenities does 351 Maplewood Drive have?
Some of 351 Maplewood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Maplewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
351 Maplewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Maplewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 Maplewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 351 Maplewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 351 Maplewood Drive offers parking.
Does 351 Maplewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 Maplewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Maplewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 351 Maplewood Drive has a pool.
Does 351 Maplewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 351 Maplewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Maplewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Maplewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 351 Maplewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 351 Maplewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
