351 Maplewood Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Great find! This beautiful 3 Bedroom +Finished bonus area home is located in the gated community of CAROLINA LAKES. This home features: A custom Eat in kitchen that features hardwood flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances to include Double Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Wine Frig and Dishwasher. You will also find Granite Countertops and custom cabinets. The Master suite features deep double sinks, and large walk in shower with dual shower heads.

So much more in this great home. Fenced back yard, Triple car garage, screened in porch.



Neighborhood amenities include: Pool, Tennis courts, Basket Ball Courts, walking trails, 7 lakes, Marina, beach area and clubhouse. Deed restrictions Apply.

No cats. Pets upon approval with a non-refundable pet fee.

Home is non smoking.



