All apartments in Harnett County
Find more places like 33 Shallow Ford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harnett County, NC
/
33 Shallow Ford Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:02 AM

33 Shallow Ford Street

33 Shallow Ford Court · (910) 651-0743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

33 Shallow Ford Court, Harnett County, NC 28326

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,565

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
Available mid-July this ranch style floor plan in the Gate at Lexington Plantation features over 2200 square feet with lots of upgraded items such as hardwood flooring, tile accents in the bathrooms, and stainless steel appliances.

Downstairs is an open concept kitchen w/ access to a breakfast nook, formal dining room, and screened-in porch. There are two guest rooms downstairs as well as the master suite. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet - and the bathroom displays a dual vanity, standing shower, and jetted tub w/ tile accents!

Upstairs is a large bonus room w/ access to a separate guest suite w/ full bathroom. Home will be available mid-June for move-in. The garage has high ceilings and built in shelving for maximum storage. Laundry room is downstairs near the kitchen - washer / dryer not included.

Call for a viewing today! (910) 651-0743

*Pets upon owner approval - backyard is NOT fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Shallow Ford Street have any available units?
33 Shallow Ford Street has a unit available for $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Shallow Ford Street have?
Some of 33 Shallow Ford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Shallow Ford Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Shallow Ford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Shallow Ford Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Shallow Ford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harnett County.
Does 33 Shallow Ford Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 Shallow Ford Street offers parking.
Does 33 Shallow Ford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Shallow Ford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Shallow Ford Street have a pool?
No, 33 Shallow Ford Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Shallow Ford Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Shallow Ford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Shallow Ford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Shallow Ford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Shallow Ford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Shallow Ford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 33 Shallow Ford Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summerwind
40 Summer Breeze Blvd
Garner, NC 27529

Similar Pages

Harnett County Pet Friendly Places
Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCSanford, NCFuquay-Varina, NCLillington, NCDunn, NCSpring Lake, NCCarthage, NC
Southern Pines, NCRockfish, NCHope Mills, NCWendell, NCRaeford, NCPinehurst, NCZebulon, NCRolesville, NCLaurinburg, NCGraham, NCHillsborough, NCLumberton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity