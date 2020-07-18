33 Shallow Ford Street

Amenities

Available mid-July this ranch style floor plan in the Gate at Lexington Plantation features over 2200 square feet with lots of upgraded items such as hardwood flooring, tile accents in the bathrooms, and stainless steel appliances.



Downstairs is an open concept kitchen w/ access to a breakfast nook, formal dining room, and screened-in porch. There are two guest rooms downstairs as well as the master suite. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet - and the bathroom displays a dual vanity, standing shower, and jetted tub w/ tile accents!



Upstairs is a large bonus room w/ access to a separate guest suite w/ full bathroom. Home will be available mid-June for move-in. The garage has high ceilings and built in shelving for maximum storage. Laundry room is downstairs near the kitchen - washer / dryer not included.



Call for a viewing today! (910) 651-0743



*Pets upon owner approval - backyard is NOT fenced.