All apartments in Harnett County
Find more places like 125 Lakeforest Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harnett County, NC
/
125 Lakeforest Trail
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

125 Lakeforest Trail

125 Lakeforest Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

125 Lakeforest Trl, Harnett County, NC 27332

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
125 Lakeforest Trail Available 07/20/20 Stunning Home Located in Carolina Lakes. DON'T Miss Out. Close to Ft. Bragg. - Absolutely Stunning Home Located in the Gated/Guarded Community of Carolina Lakes. Well Maintained Home Built in 2014 Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths w/ Hardwood Floors Throughout. Kitchen Features Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter tops w/ Kitchen Nook and Bar Top Island. Beautiful Paint and Trimming Throughout Home. Park Cars inside Double Garage. Enjoy All the Amenities Carolina Lakes has to offer: 7 Lakes, Community Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Pool, Nature Trail. You Don't Want to Miss out on This Home!

Market rent price includes mandatory $20 / month HVAC filter delivery program

(RLNE2770117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Lakeforest Trail have any available units?
125 Lakeforest Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harnett County, NC.
What amenities does 125 Lakeforest Trail have?
Some of 125 Lakeforest Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Lakeforest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
125 Lakeforest Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Lakeforest Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Lakeforest Trail is pet friendly.
Does 125 Lakeforest Trail offer parking?
Yes, 125 Lakeforest Trail offers parking.
Does 125 Lakeforest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Lakeforest Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Lakeforest Trail have a pool?
Yes, 125 Lakeforest Trail has a pool.
Does 125 Lakeforest Trail have accessible units?
No, 125 Lakeforest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Lakeforest Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Lakeforest Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Lakeforest Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 Lakeforest Trail has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwind
40 Summer Breeze Blvd
Garner, NC 27529

Similar Pages

Harnett County Pet Friendly Places
Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCSanford, NCFuquay-Varina, NCLillington, NCDunn, NCSpring Lake, NCCarthage, NC
Southern Pines, NCRockfish, NCHope Mills, NCWendell, NCRaeford, NCPinehurst, NCZebulon, NCRolesville, NCLaurinburg, NCGraham, NCHillsborough, NCLumberton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill