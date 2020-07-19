Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

125 Lakeforest Trail Available 07/20/20 Stunning Home Located in Carolina Lakes. DON'T Miss Out. Close to Ft. Bragg. - Absolutely Stunning Home Located in the Gated/Guarded Community of Carolina Lakes. Well Maintained Home Built in 2014 Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths w/ Hardwood Floors Throughout. Kitchen Features Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter tops w/ Kitchen Nook and Bar Top Island. Beautiful Paint and Trimming Throughout Home. Park Cars inside Double Garage. Enjoy All the Amenities Carolina Lakes has to offer: 7 Lakes, Community Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Pool, Nature Trail. You Don't Want to Miss out on This Home!



Market rent price includes mandatory $20 / month HVAC filter delivery program



(RLNE2770117)