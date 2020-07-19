Amenities
125 Lakeforest Trail Available 07/20/20 Stunning Home Located in Carolina Lakes. DON'T Miss Out. Close to Ft. Bragg. - Absolutely Stunning Home Located in the Gated/Guarded Community of Carolina Lakes. Well Maintained Home Built in 2014 Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths w/ Hardwood Floors Throughout. Kitchen Features Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter tops w/ Kitchen Nook and Bar Top Island. Beautiful Paint and Trimming Throughout Home. Park Cars inside Double Garage. Enjoy All the Amenities Carolina Lakes has to offer: 7 Lakes, Community Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Pool, Nature Trail. You Don't Want to Miss out on This Home!
Market rent price includes mandatory $20 / month HVAC filter delivery program
