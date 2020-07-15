8042 Brooks Lake Road.

Amenities
Beautiful country setting on 1 acre! Two large bedrooms, 1 full bath. Custom built home features laminate in kitchen & open living area. Kitchen boasts granite counters, French country cabinets, SS appliances including s/s fridge, microwave, gas range. Living area features wood burning fireplace. Large laundry room/mud room features large capacity W/D. Private yard & storage bldg. Tenant does mowing. Due to COVID, all applicants will be pre-screened, includ credit check. 1 mo sec dep, sm pet OK