8042 Brooks Lake Road.
8042 Brooks Lake Road
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:01 AM

8042 Brooks Lake Road

8042 Brooks Lake Road · (336) 340-7526
Location

8042 Brooks Lake Road, Guilford County, NC 27214

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful country setting on 1 acre! Two large bedrooms, 1 full bath. Custom built home features laminate in kitchen & open living area. Kitchen boasts granite counters, French country cabinets, SS appliances including s/s fridge, microwave, gas range. Living area features wood burning fireplace. Large laundry room/mud room features large capacity W/D. Private yard & storage bldg. Tenant does mowing. Due to COVID, all applicants will be pre-screened, includ credit check. 1 mo sec dep, sm pet OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8042 Brooks Lake Road have any available units?
8042 Brooks Lake Road has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8042 Brooks Lake Road have?
Some of 8042 Brooks Lake Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8042 Brooks Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
8042 Brooks Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8042 Brooks Lake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8042 Brooks Lake Road is pet friendly.
Does 8042 Brooks Lake Road offer parking?
No, 8042 Brooks Lake Road does not offer parking.
Does 8042 Brooks Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8042 Brooks Lake Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8042 Brooks Lake Road have a pool?
No, 8042 Brooks Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 8042 Brooks Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 8042 Brooks Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8042 Brooks Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8042 Brooks Lake Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8042 Brooks Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8042 Brooks Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.

