rockingham county
Last updated July 23 2020
73 Apartments for rent in Rockingham County, NC
1 Unit Available
1850 Iron Works Road
1850 Iron Works Road, Rockingham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1850 Iron Works Road Reidsville, NC - Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath home; kitchen w/stove, refrigerator and microwave. Propane gas heat and central air. New carpet, vinyl and remodeled bath. New roof. $800 includes well water No Pets Allowed (RLNE5935039)
1 Unit Available
106 Slayton Street
106 Slayton Street, Eden, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
106 Slayton Street, Eden NC - This remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home offers kitchen w/stove & refrigerator, new heat pump, carport with storage room. $700 No Pets Allowed (RLNE4119428)
1 Unit Available
704 Melrose Street
704 Melrose Street, Reidsville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$725
1114 sqft
Welcome home to 704 Melrose Street! This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features stainless steel kitchen appliances, fresh paint, refinished hardwood flooring, and a beautiful tiled shower! Great location! Close to the Cone Health Annie
1 Unit Available
230 N Franklin Street
230 North Franklin Street, Madison, NC
2 Bedrooms
$475
water bill included in your rent, no yard work included in your rent - walking distance to Doctor, Post Office, Restaurant very convenient
1 Unit Available
408 Ayersville Road
408 South Ayersville Road, Mayodan, NC
2 Bedrooms
$480
Great Place to Live! 2 bdrm and 1 bath apartments available! Application Fee is $35 per adult. No Pets allowed. On Site Laundry Facility. $460 a month rent and $460 Security Deposit.
1 Unit Available
8246 William Wallace Dr
8246 William Wallace Drive, Guilford County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3191 sqft
8246 William Wallace Dr Available 08/24/20 Coming soon! Immaculate 4br/3ba home for rent in Summerfield! - Great Northern Guilford School.
1 Unit Available
7551 Barbera Dr
7551 Barbera, Stokesdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3876 sqft
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 7551 Barbera Drive, Kernersville, NC 27284: Beautiful custom built spacious home in Arbor Run. Convenient to Greensboro, Kernersville & Winston Salem. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 ½ baths, bonus room & office.
1 Unit Available
8602 Yvonne Ct
8602 Yvonne Court, Guilford County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3893 sqft
Spacious 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Oak Ridge Home in NW HS Dist. - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located at the Pearman Estate community in Oak Ridge. Large kitchen with island, range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in microwave.
1 Unit Available
8606 Yvonne Court
8606 Yvonne Court, Guilford County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
8606 Yvonne Court Available 08/17/20 Majestic 5 BR House w/ 2-car Garage, Theatre Room, Vaulted Ceilings - Looking for that spacious property for you and yours and wanting to still be tucked away from the busy of the city? This property will be
1 Unit Available
5712 Oak Gate Drive
5712 Oakgate Drive, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Executive, 1Story Home located in Reedy Fork Community! Custom Built home w/many Upgrades. Kitchen has Granite Counter-Tops, Kitchen Island. Open Floor Plan with Large Living Room, Breakfast Area and Separate Dining Room.
1 Unit Available
8503 Case Ridge Drive
8503 Case Ridge Drive, Oak Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Wonderful executive rental in the heart of Oak Ridge. Sought after Oak Ridge and Northwest Guilford Middle/High Schools. Available August 1st. Minimum 1 year lease or longer. Seller will require credit check at applicants cost.
1 Unit Available
5818 Sycamore Glen Rd
5818 Sycamore Glen Road, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2088 sqft
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 5818 Sycamore Glen Road, Greensboro, NC 27405: Spacious home in Reedy Fork Ranch! Features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths.
Verified
40 Units Available
The Reserve at Greenwood
515 Carowill Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to the Reserve at Greenwood, a BRAND NEW apartment community offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Verified
13 Units Available
Brassfield Park
1921 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$924
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideal for commuters with a central location to I-40, I-73 and Route 68. Cyber caf̩, outdoor kitchen area, leash-free bark park, and car care center on site for residents to enjoy.
Verified
7 Units Available
Natchez Trace
Woodland Park
3047 Pisgah Pl, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1027 sqft
Close to downtown Greensboro, with such community amenities as a swimming pool, a state-of-the-art business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Homes have walk-in closets, private patios and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
16 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Verified
4 Units Available
New Irving Park
Pointe at Irving Park
3100 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
1014 sqft
Ideally located south of Lake Townsend and just moments north of Lake Jeanette, The Pointe at Irving Park in Greensboro is redefining luxury apartment living.
Verified
3 Units Available
Kirkwood
Kirkwood Place
2828 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1307 sqft
Greensboro's newest mixed-use upscale apartment homes and retail space. Offering distinct, luxurious residences focused on sophistication and opportuneness living.
Verified
9 Units Available
Drawbridge Creek
3520 Drawbridge Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1278 sqft
Ready-to-move-in apartment homes in Greensboro, near I-73. Unit features include custom cabinetry, black kitchen appliances and wood-style floors. Tennis court, volleyball court and trash valet located on site. Close to Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Verified
9 Units Available
Hawthorne at Oak Ridge
5855 Old Oak Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$728
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
917 sqft
Modern homes with extra storage and brushed nickel hardware. Community highlights include a sand volleyball court, picnic area, and coffee bar. Easy access to I-73 and Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Verified
8 Units Available
Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
993 sqft
Near I-73 and many area amenities. On-site gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and business center. Available furnished. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Resort-style pool with a sundeck.
Verified
5 Units Available
Laurel Park
Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek
3311 Horse Pen Creek Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$949
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Noble Academy and Route 220. Open-plan apartments are fully furnished and include modern kitchen appliances. Coffee bar, pool, playground, courtyard and dog park all available to residents.
Verified
4 Units Available
Battlefield
Hamptons at Country Park
4515 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$640
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
The Hamptons at Country Park is located in the desirable Northwest area of Greensboro, NC.
Verified
14 Units Available
Brannon Park
3822 Mizell Rd, Greensboro, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
824 sqft
Live in a serene, picturesque community with the convenience of city living. Whatever your lifestyle, you will find yourself glad to call Brannon Park home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Rockingham County area include Guilford College, Catawba College, Forsyth Technical Community College, High Point University, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Durham, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Cary, and Chapel Hill have apartments for rent.
