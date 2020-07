Amenities

dishwasher pool carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Welcome Home! 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home with bonus room that could be used as a bedroom or an office! Master bedroom is on the main level! Home has beautiful flooring through out, new carpet upstairs and freshly painted! Community pool for those hot days! Schedule your showing today! $40 application fee per adult.