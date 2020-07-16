2942 Mulberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

UPSTAIRS UNIT UNDER CANOPY OF TREES! Situated at the back of the neighborhood for optimum privacy. View wildlife from the covered rear porch. End unit features living room with gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings. Carpet will be replaced before move-in day.. Dining area off kitchen with bar for seating & all appliances. Laundry room includes washer & dryer. Primary bedroom en-suite offers large room including area for desk, walk-in closet, bath with whirlpool tub, double vanity sink and separate water closet with free-standing shower & commode. 2BR ideal for guests or roommate with guest hall bath. Included in rent is water/sewer, basic cable & pest control. Community pool on premises. 1 dog or cat permitted under 40lbs. Rent will be discounted to $900 for 2-yr lease. Your search has ended if you call today!