Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 AM

2942 Mulberry Lane

2942 Mulberry Lane · (252) 347-7021
Location

2942 Mulberry Lane, Greenville, NC 27858

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
UPSTAIRS UNIT UNDER CANOPY OF TREES! Situated at the back of the neighborhood for optimum privacy. View wildlife from the covered rear porch. End unit features living room with gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings. Carpet will be replaced before move-in day.. Dining area off kitchen with bar for seating & all appliances. Laundry room includes washer & dryer. Primary bedroom en-suite offers large room including area for desk, walk-in closet, bath with whirlpool tub, double vanity sink and separate water closet with free-standing shower & commode. 2BR ideal for guests or roommate with guest hall bath. Included in rent is water/sewer, basic cable & pest control. Community pool on premises. 1 dog or cat permitted under 40lbs. Rent will be discounted to $900 for 2-yr lease. Your search has ended if you call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2942 Mulberry Lane have any available units?
2942 Mulberry Lane has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2942 Mulberry Lane have?
Some of 2942 Mulberry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2942 Mulberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2942 Mulberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2942 Mulberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2942 Mulberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2942 Mulberry Lane offer parking?
No, 2942 Mulberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2942 Mulberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2942 Mulberry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2942 Mulberry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2942 Mulberry Lane has a pool.
Does 2942 Mulberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2942 Mulberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2942 Mulberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2942 Mulberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
