Amenities

walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace extra storage oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities

Great home located close to ECU and VIdant in an established neighborhood. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Large kitchen with double oven and eat-in area. Living room with vaulted ceilings and gas logs. Spacious master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and master bathroom with double sinks. Fenced in backyard with a large shed for extra storage. Pre-showing and Rental applications being taken for 2020-2021 school year. #ECU #Students #Nurses #Vidant #Travel #Doctors #TravelNurse #GreenvilleNC #Rental