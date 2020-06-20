2416 Carlow Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

A great location! In a Cul-de-sac, with a large, fenced backyard. This beautiful home features; a courtyard garage entrance, 1st-floor master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a beautiful master bathroom which includes a double vanity and walk-in tile shower. The open floor plan is very spacious with a lovely kitchen that boasts an island, pantry, granite countertops, under cabinet lighting, and soft-close drawers. A breakfast nook, formal dining room, and separate laundry room with sink arealso on the first floor. The fenced-in yard includes a screen porch and a grilling patio. The second floor features two bedrooms, a bonus room, full bathroom, and walk-in attic storage. The master bath has a walk-in shower with 2 showerheads. No bathtub in master bathroom.