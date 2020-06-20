All apartments in Greenville
2416 Carlow Place
2416 Carlow Place

2416 Carlow Pl · (252) 531-1600
Location

2416 Carlow Pl, Greenville, NC 28590

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A great location! In a Cul-de-sac, with a large, fenced backyard. This beautiful home features; a courtyard garage entrance, 1st-floor master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a beautiful master bathroom which includes a double vanity and walk-in tile shower. The open floor plan is very spacious with a lovely kitchen that boasts an island, pantry, granite countertops, under cabinet lighting, and soft-close drawers. A breakfast nook, formal dining room, and separate laundry room with sink arealso on the first floor. The fenced-in yard includes a screen porch and a grilling patio. The second floor features two bedrooms, a bonus room, full bathroom, and walk-in attic storage. The master bath has a walk-in shower with 2 showerheads. No bathtub in master bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Carlow Place have any available units?
2416 Carlow Place has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2416 Carlow Place have?
Some of 2416 Carlow Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 Carlow Place currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Carlow Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Carlow Place pet-friendly?
No, 2416 Carlow Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 2416 Carlow Place offer parking?
Yes, 2416 Carlow Place does offer parking.
Does 2416 Carlow Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 Carlow Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Carlow Place have a pool?
No, 2416 Carlow Place does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Carlow Place have accessible units?
No, 2416 Carlow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Carlow Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2416 Carlow Place has units with dishwashers.
