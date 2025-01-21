Have a question for Southgate?
Property highlights
Nestled in Greenville, NC, Southgate Apartments represents a perfect lifestyle haven with its exceptional amenities and prime location. Residents benefit from the community's cost-effective positioning, priced below the metro average. The property stands out as a top-toured and top-favorited option, reflecting its appeal among renters. With nearby access to restaurants, transportation, and local colleges, the location is ideal for those who value entertainment and ease of commuting. Luxurious amenities like a pool, gym, and clubhouse complement in-home features such as fireplaces and updated appliances, creating an inviting and upscale residential environment.
Price and Availability
Verified 1 hour ago
1 Bedroom Flat
$995
1 Bed
1 Bath
700 sqft
Unit 16E
Avail. now
$995
Price updated 1/24/2025 $995
Unit 2611
Avail. Jan 29
$995
Unit 35C
Avail. now
$1,020
Location
14A Merry Lane, Greenville, NC 27858
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Southgate Apartments brings both comfort and convenience in Greenville, NC! Our Resident enjoy being near several colleges and major employers. Entertainment is within reach with access to the downtown area, museums, shopping and local festivities. Southgate Apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom layouts and a community amenities package. A spectacular swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center, cardio room, grand clubhouse and more! Our homes feature fireplaces, French doors, vaulted ceilings and updated appliances. These are just a handful of luxury features Southgate Apartments features. Apply today to begin living your superior apartment lifestyle!
We are collecting reviews from verified residents who have toured or leased from Southgate. Check back soon.
Verified reviews
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesSewer, Water
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
deposit
0.00
rent
25.00
fee
350.00
Parking Details Open Lot: Included in lease. None.
Explore the Area
Grocery Stores
Food Lion
0.1 mi
Supermercado El Rancho
0.5 mi
Publix
0.7 mi
Harris Teeter
0.9 mi
Walmart Neighborhood Market
1.0 mi
Restaurants
Atavola
0.1 mi
Village Point Market
0.2 mi
Egg Yolk Breakfast and Lunch Cafe
0.2 mi
Moe's Southwest Grill
0.2 mi
Nino's Cucina Italiana
0.3 mi
Public Transportation
Curry Court
0.8 mi
Charles Blvd and Stratford Arms
0.9 mi
Ficklen Drive
1.4 mi
Berkley and 14th
1.4 mi
Charles Boulevard and Ficklen Drive
1.4 mi
Airports
Pitt-Greenville Airport
4.2 mi
South Oak Aerodrome
6.7 mi
Boyd Field
10.1 mi
Flanagan Field
11.0 mi
Crafts Airport
13.7 mi
Schools
E B Aycock Middle School
0.9 mi
Elmhurst Elementary School
1.2 mi
Junius H Rose High
1.4 mi
C M Eppes Middle School
1.5 mi
South Greenville Elementary School
1.7 mi
Parks
Lewis Field
1.0 mi
Bagwell Field
1.2 mi
Evans Park
1.3 mi
Peppermint Park
1.3 mi
Elm Street Park
1.6 mi
Entertainment
Bate Foundation Track and Field Facility
0.9 mi
Intramural Fields
0.9 mi
East Carolina University Softball Stadium
0.9 mi
Carmike 12
0.9 mi
Johnson Stadium
1.0 mi
Pets
PetSmart
0.4 mi
Pet Supplies Plus
2.3 mi
Little Dog Park
2.5 mi
Invisible Fence
5.9 mi
Animal Care Veterinary Hospital
6.0 mi
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Southgate have any available units?
Southgate has 9 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
Apartment Rentals in Greenville, NC start at $700/month.
What amenities does Southgate have?
Some of Southgate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Southgate currently offering any rent specials?
Southgate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Southgate pet-friendly?
Yes, Southgate is pet-friendly.
Does Southgate offer parking?
No, Southgate does not offer parking.
Does Southgate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Southgate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Southgate have a pool?
Yes, Southgate has a pool.
Does Southgate have accessible units?
Yes, Southgate has accessible units.
Does Southgate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Southgate has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Southgate?