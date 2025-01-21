Home
Property highlights

Nestled in Greenville, NC, Southgate Apartments represents a perfect lifestyle haven with its exceptional amenities and prime location. Residents benefit from the community's cost-effective positioning, priced below the metro average. The property stands out as a top-toured and top-favorited option, reflecting its appeal among renters. With nearby access to restaurants, transportation, and local colleges, the location is ideal for those who value entertainment and ease of commuting. Luxurious amenities like a pool, gym, and clubhouse complement in-home features such as fireplaces and updated appliances, creating an inviting and upscale residential environment.

9 units available
1 Bed • 2 Beds • 3+ Beds
Location
14A Merry Lane, Greenville NC 27858
Amenities
In unit laundry, Patio / balcony, Dishwasher, Pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, Recently renovated
Price range
$995 - $1,295 per month
Commute

Price and Availability

Verified 1 hour ago

1 Bedroom Flat
$995
Starting at
3
Available
1 Bed
1 Bath
700 sqft
Unit 16E
Avail. now
$995
$1,070
Unit 2611
Avail. Jan 29
$995
Unit 35C
Avail. now
$1,020
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southgate.

Location

14A Merry Lane, Greenville, NC 27858

Amenities

In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Southgate Apartments brings both comfort and convenience in Greenville, NC! Our Resident enjoy being near several colleges and major employers. Entertainment is within reach with access to the downtown area, museums, shopping and local festivities. Southgate Apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom layouts and a community amenities package. A spectacular swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center, cardio room, grand clubhouse and more! Our homes feature fireplaces, French doors, vaulted ceilings and updated appliances. These are just a handful of luxury features Southgate Apartments features. Apply today to begin living your superior apartment lifestyle!

Verified reviews

We are collecting reviews from verified residents who have toured or leased from Southgate. Check back soon.

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesSewer, Water
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
deposit
0.00
rent
25.00
fee
350.00
Parking Details Open Lot: Included in lease. None.

Explore the Area

Grocery Stores
Food Lion
0.1 mi
Supermercado El Rancho
0.5 mi
Publix
0.7 mi
Harris Teeter
0.9 mi
Walmart Neighborhood Market
1.0 mi
Restaurants
Atavola
0.1 mi
Village Point Market
0.2 mi
Egg Yolk Breakfast and Lunch Cafe
0.2 mi
Moe's Southwest Grill
0.2 mi
Nino's Cucina Italiana
0.3 mi
Public Transportation
Curry Court
0.8 mi
Charles Blvd and Stratford Arms
0.9 mi
Ficklen Drive
1.4 mi
Berkley and 14th
1.4 mi
Charles Boulevard and Ficklen Drive
1.4 mi
Airports
Pitt-Greenville Airport
4.2 mi
South Oak Aerodrome
6.7 mi
Boyd Field
10.1 mi
Flanagan Field
11.0 mi
Crafts Airport
13.7 mi
Schools
4 /10
E B Aycock Middle School
Public
6-8
757 Students
0.9 mi
4 /10
Elmhurst Elementary School
Public
K-5
390 Students
1.2 mi
4 /10
Junius H Rose High
Public
9-12
1,516 Students
1.4 mi
3 /10
C M Eppes Middle School
Public
6-8
534 Students
1.5 mi
2 /10
South Greenville Elementary School
Public
K-5
404 Students
1.7 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
Lewis Field
1.0 mi
Bagwell Field
1.2 mi
Evans Park
1.3 mi
Peppermint Park
1.3 mi
Elm Street Park
1.6 mi
Entertainment
Bate Foundation Track and Field Facility
0.9 mi
Intramural Fields
0.9 mi
East Carolina University Softball Stadium
0.9 mi
Carmike 12
0.9 mi
Johnson Stadium
1.0 mi
Pets
PetSmart
0.4 mi
Pet Supplies Plus
2.3 mi
Little Dog Park
2.5 mi
Invisible Fence
5.9 mi
Animal Care Veterinary Hospital
6.0 mi

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Southgate have any available units?

Southgate has 9 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.

How much is rent in Greenville, NC?

Apartment Rentals in Greenville, NC start at $700/month.

What amenities does Southgate have?

Some of Southgate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.

Is Southgate currently offering any rent specials?

Southgate is not currently offering any rent specials.

Is Southgate pet-friendly?

Yes, Southgate is pet-friendly.

Does Southgate offer parking?

No, Southgate does not offer parking.

Does Southgate have units with washers and dryers?

Yes, Southgate offers units with in unit laundry.

Does Southgate have a pool?

Yes, Southgate has a pool.

Does Southgate have accessible units?

Yes, Southgate has accessible units.

Does Southgate have units with dishwashers?

Yes, Southgate has units with dishwashers.