Greenville, NC
231 Country Club Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:21 PM

231 Country Club Drive

231 Country Club Drive · (252) 702-5391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

231 Country Club Drive, Greenville, NC 27834

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great executive rental home on Greenville Country Club Drive. The home has 4 BR, 3.5 Baths, Greatroom, Sunroom, Formal Dining, Formal Living, Laundry Room, Large Kitchen with granite countertops, 2 fireplaces, detached garage and so much more. There is a Master BR down with huge bathroom and his and her's walk-in closets. Upstairs has another master BR and 2 additional BRs. The neighborhood is located at Greenville Country Club where membership is optional and with membership there is a pool, golf course, tennis courts, driving range, and clubhouse. This home is also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Country Club Drive have any available units?
231 Country Club Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 Country Club Drive have?
Some of 231 Country Club Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
231 Country Club Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 231 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 231 Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 231 Country Club Drive does offer parking.
Does 231 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Country Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 231 Country Club Drive has a pool.
Does 231 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 231 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Country Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
