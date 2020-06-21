231 Country Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Great executive rental home on Greenville Country Club Drive. The home has 4 BR, 3.5 Baths, Greatroom, Sunroom, Formal Dining, Formal Living, Laundry Room, Large Kitchen with granite countertops, 2 fireplaces, detached garage and so much more. There is a Master BR down with huge bathroom and his and her's walk-in closets. Upstairs has another master BR and 2 additional BRs. The neighborhood is located at Greenville Country Club where membership is optional and with membership there is a pool, golf course, tennis courts, driving range, and clubhouse. This home is also listed for sale.