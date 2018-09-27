1806 E 3rd Street

Amenities

Featured Pirate Places home.AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING AUGUST 1, 20201806 E. 3rd Street $2,500.00 per month for a one or two year lease. This is a 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath house that is being completely renovated with a new kitchen and new bathrooms. The kitchen will have new cabinets, new appliances along with new flooring and new countertops. This home is a big house on a corner lot with an open front porch that leads to a house that has been completely renovated and is a super nice. The bathrooms are renovated with new tile showers and vanities and new floors in the baths and the kitchen. This is a great house with lots of room. Large backyard with lots of parking, washer and dryer hookup are included. This house is real nice so go ahead and rent it now and lock it in before someone else does. (AVAILABLE!!! THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING JUNE, JULY or AUGUST 1, 2020)