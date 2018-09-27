All apartments in Greenville
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:58 PM

1806 E 3rd Street

1806 East 3rd Street · (704) 953-8736
Location

1806 East 3rd Street, Greenville, NC 27858
Tar River University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Featured Pirate Places home.AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING AUGUST 1, 20201806 E. 3rd Street $2,500.00 per month for a one or two year lease. This is a 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath house that is being completely renovated with a new kitchen and new bathrooms. The kitchen will have new cabinets, new appliances along with new flooring and new countertops. This home is a big house on a corner lot with an open front porch that leads to a house that has been completely renovated and is a super nice. The bathrooms are renovated with new tile showers and vanities and new floors in the baths and the kitchen. This is a great house with lots of room. Large backyard with lots of parking, washer and dryer hookup are included. This house is real nice so go ahead and rent it now and lock it in before someone else does. (AVAILABLE!!! THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING JUNE, JULY or AUGUST 1, 2020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 E 3rd Street have any available units?
1806 E 3rd Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 E 3rd Street have?
Some of 1806 E 3rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 E 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1806 E 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 E 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1806 E 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 1806 E 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1806 E 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 1806 E 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 E 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 E 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 1806 E 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1806 E 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1806 E 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 E 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 E 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
