Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage tennis court accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage car wash area e-payments hot tub lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome home to Waterford Place apartments in Greensboro, NC where you’ll find the 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartment to fit your every need. EVERY apartment home features a spacious 12ft x 8ft multi-purpose room for you to make your own whether that be an office, den, or sunroom. The options are unlimited! Experience the serenity of Lake Jeanette and new levels of comfort when you call Waterford Place home.