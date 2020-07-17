All apartments in Greensboro
826 N. English Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

826 N. English Street

826 North English Street · No Longer Available
Location

826 North English Street, Greensboro, NC 27405
Textile Dr. - Waugh St.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING.
GO TO RENTRRC.COM TO SCHEDULE YOUR OWN SELF GUIDED TOUR! MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED!

Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath house close to W. Wendover Ave! Features great front porch, spacious vaulted ceiling in the living room. Master bed has a separate full bathroom and large walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer Connections! 2 car driveway. No Section 8, All Electric, 1046 sq ft., built in 2002! Great convenient location!

View Qualifications at RENTrrc.com- RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf

(RLNE2724415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 N. English Street have any available units?
826 N. English Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensboro, NC.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 N. English Street have?
Some of 826 N. English Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 N. English Street currently offering any rent specials?
826 N. English Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 N. English Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 N. English Street is pet friendly.
Does 826 N. English Street offer parking?
Yes, 826 N. English Street offers parking.
Does 826 N. English Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 N. English Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 N. English Street have a pool?
No, 826 N. English Street does not have a pool.
Does 826 N. English Street have accessible units?
No, 826 N. English Street does not have accessible units.
Does 826 N. English Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 N. English Street does not have units with dishwashers.
