826 N. English Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING.

GO TO RENTRRC.COM TO SCHEDULE YOUR OWN SELF GUIDED TOUR! MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED!



Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath house close to W. Wendover Ave! Features great front porch, spacious vaulted ceiling in the living room. Master bed has a separate full bathroom and large walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer Connections! 2 car driveway. No Section 8, All Electric, 1046 sq ft., built in 2002! Great convenient location!



View Qualifications at RENTrrc.com- RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf



(RLNE2724415)