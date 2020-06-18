All apartments in Greensboro
5818 Sycamore Glen Rd

5818 Sycamore Glen Road · (336) 895-1191
Location

5818 Sycamore Glen Road, Greensboro, NC 27405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1275 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 5818 Sycamore Glen Road, Greensboro, NC 27405: Spacious home in Reedy Fork Ranch! Features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. An extra large master with huge walk in closet, bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Formal dining room, foyer with hardwoods, large eat in kitchen with black appliances and pantry open to family room with gas log fireplace. Private back yard backing up to woods with patio and storage building.Neighborhood pool, playground and clubhouse. Available now!

$1275.00 Monthly Rent
$1275.00 Deposit

Elementary: Reedy Fork
Middle: Northeast
High: Northeast

(RLNE1890617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5818 Sycamore Glen Rd have any available units?
5818 Sycamore Glen Rd has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 5818 Sycamore Glen Rd have?
Some of 5818 Sycamore Glen Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5818 Sycamore Glen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5818 Sycamore Glen Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5818 Sycamore Glen Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5818 Sycamore Glen Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 5818 Sycamore Glen Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5818 Sycamore Glen Rd does offer parking.
Does 5818 Sycamore Glen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5818 Sycamore Glen Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5818 Sycamore Glen Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5818 Sycamore Glen Rd has a pool.
Does 5818 Sycamore Glen Rd have accessible units?
No, 5818 Sycamore Glen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5818 Sycamore Glen Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5818 Sycamore Glen Rd has units with dishwashers.
