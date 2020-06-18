5818 Sycamore Glen Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 5818 Sycamore Glen Road, Greensboro, NC 27405: Spacious home in Reedy Fork Ranch! Features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. An extra large master with huge walk in closet, bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Formal dining room, foyer with hardwoods, large eat in kitchen with black appliances and pantry open to family room with gas log fireplace. Private back yard backing up to woods with patio and storage building.Neighborhood pool, playground and clubhouse. Available now!



$1275.00 Monthly Rent

$1275.00 Deposit



Elementary: Reedy Fork

Middle: Northeast

High: Northeast



