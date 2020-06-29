3708-2A Cotswold Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed 2 Bath Greensboro Condo Near Old Battleground Rd. - Comfortable, affordable condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Located near Old Battleground Rd. and I-840 for convenient commute to work or shopping. Functional kitchen with ample cabinets, range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Bright each in kitchen flows to living room that features a gas fireplace and large picture window.



This great unit won't last long!



24 month lease, Security Deposit and Lease Administration Fee Apply.



Call our agent for a showing! 336-355-6688



AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency and exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in.



(RLNE5914734)