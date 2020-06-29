All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3708-2A Cotswold Terrace

3708 Cotswold Ter · (336) 355-6677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3708 Cotswold Ter, Greensboro, NC 27410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3708-2A Cotswold Terrace · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed 2 Bath Greensboro Condo Near Old Battleground Rd. - Comfortable, affordable condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Located near Old Battleground Rd. and I-840 for convenient commute to work or shopping. Functional kitchen with ample cabinets, range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Bright each in kitchen flows to living room that features a gas fireplace and large picture window.

This great unit won't last long!

24 month lease, Security Deposit and Lease Administration Fee Apply.

Call our agent for a showing! 336-355-6688

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency and exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in.

(RLNE5914734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708-2A Cotswold Terrace have any available units?
3708-2A Cotswold Terrace has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708-2A Cotswold Terrace have?
Some of 3708-2A Cotswold Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708-2A Cotswold Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3708-2A Cotswold Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708-2A Cotswold Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3708-2A Cotswold Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3708-2A Cotswold Terrace offer parking?
No, 3708-2A Cotswold Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 3708-2A Cotswold Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708-2A Cotswold Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708-2A Cotswold Terrace have a pool?
No, 3708-2A Cotswold Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3708-2A Cotswold Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3708-2A Cotswold Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3708-2A Cotswold Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3708-2A Cotswold Terrace has units with dishwashers.
