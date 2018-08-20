All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

313 S. Lindell Rd.

313 South Lindell Road · (336) 617-5720
Location

313 South Lindell Road, Greensboro, NC 27403
Lindley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 313 S. Lindell Rd. · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Cute Bungalow in Greensboro NC. - Cute Bungalow in Greensboro NC. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher included. Granite Counter tops. Wood floors. Owner will allow 1 dog under 20 lbs. $150 Non-refundable pet fee.
Listed by Piedmont Rental Homes LLC
rent@piedmontrentalhomes.com
Qualifications include credit score over 600, verified income of 3 and 1/2 times the rent monthly, NOT Section 8 eligible, no co-signers and no prior evictions.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5757535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 S. Lindell Rd. have any available units?
313 S. Lindell Rd. has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 S. Lindell Rd. have?
Some of 313 S. Lindell Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 S. Lindell Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
313 S. Lindell Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 S. Lindell Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 S. Lindell Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 313 S. Lindell Rd. offer parking?
No, 313 S. Lindell Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 313 S. Lindell Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 S. Lindell Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 S. Lindell Rd. have a pool?
No, 313 S. Lindell Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 313 S. Lindell Rd. have accessible units?
No, 313 S. Lindell Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 313 S. Lindell Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 S. Lindell Rd. has units with dishwashers.
