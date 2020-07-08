All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

917 N. Oakland St.

917 North Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Location

917 North Oakland Street, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 bed, 1 bath home close to downtown Gastonia, 85, shopping - Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath home available for rent so close to downtown Gastonia, 85, shopping. Electric heat, window AC unit. No carpet, hardwoods throughout. Affordable and close to everything. Let's make this your new home.

Tenant to provide their own electric stove and refrigerator. No pets. Non-smokers only.

We are currently NOT accepting any housing vouchers/Section 8 for this location.

$45 non-refundable application fee for each person over the age of 18. Credit and criminal backgrounds will be conducted on new tenants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5736111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 N. Oakland St. have any available units?
917 N. Oakland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 N. Oakland St. have?
Some of 917 N. Oakland St.'s amenities include air conditioning, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 N. Oakland St. currently offering any rent specials?
917 N. Oakland St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 N. Oakland St. pet-friendly?
No, 917 N. Oakland St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 917 N. Oakland St. offer parking?
No, 917 N. Oakland St. does not offer parking.
Does 917 N. Oakland St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 N. Oakland St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 N. Oakland St. have a pool?
No, 917 N. Oakland St. does not have a pool.
Does 917 N. Oakland St. have accessible units?
No, 917 N. Oakland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 917 N. Oakland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 N. Oakland St. does not have units with dishwashers.

