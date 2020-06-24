915 N. Oakland St.

Amenities

air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

2 bed, 1 bath home close to downtown Gastonia, 85, shopping - Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath home available for rent so close to downtown Gastonia, 85, shopping. Electric heat, window AC unit. No carpet, hardwoods throughout. Affordable and close to everything. Let's make this your new home.



Tenant to provide their own electric stove and refrigerator. No pets. Non-smokers only.



We are currently NOT accepting any housing vouchers/Section 8 for this location.



$45 non-refundable application fee for each person over the age of 18. Credit and criminal backgrounds will be conducted on new tenants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4714251)