911 W 6th Ave

Cute Loray Village 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cottage, ready for new residents!Cozy Rocking Chair Front Porch. Neutral paint and luxury wood plank laminate flooring throughout. Sunny Kitchen with appliances and pass through for easy convenience to spacious Living/Dining Room. 3 Spacious Bedrooms including Master with Private Bath. This Home is close to New future Franklin Urban Sports & Entertainment District aka FUSE!!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1900

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.