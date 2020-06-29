All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:13 PM

911 W 6th Ave

911 W 6th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

911 W 6th Ave, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Cute Loray Village 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cottage, ready for new residents!Cozy Rocking Chair Front Porch. Neutral paint and luxury wood plank laminate flooring throughout. Sunny Kitchen with appliances and pass through for easy convenience to spacious Living/Dining Room. 3 Spacious Bedrooms including Master with Private Bath. This Home is close to New future Franklin Urban Sports & Entertainment District aka FUSE!!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1900
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 W 6th Ave have any available units?
911 W 6th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 911 W 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
911 W 6th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 W 6th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 911 W 6th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 911 W 6th Ave offer parking?
No, 911 W 6th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 911 W 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 W 6th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 W 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 911 W 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 911 W 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 911 W 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 911 W 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 W 6th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 W 6th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 W 6th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

