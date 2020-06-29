All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 904 West Main Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
904 West Main Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:27 PM

904 West Main Avenue

904 West Main Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

904 West Main Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

JUST RENOVATED! 2BR/1BA available for rent in Gastonia NC!

Access a self showing & apply at www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.

Just renovated and move in ready!!
Spacious two bedroom, one bath home. Brand new flooring throughout and new cabinets.
Located right beside the Fuse Baseball Stadium in Gastonia!
Washer/Dryer Hookups included!
This house has Central A/C and Gas Heat.

Pets considered, if approved it is $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.

Details & inquiries text us at 704-868-4065.

Professionally managed by SRP Management.
(If you are talking to someone who claims to own this property, you are being scammed. Only communicate with an SRP Management employee if you are inquiring about this property.)

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 West Main Avenue have any available units?
904 West Main Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 West Main Avenue have?
Some of 904 West Main Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 West Main Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
904 West Main Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 West Main Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 West Main Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 904 West Main Avenue offer parking?
No, 904 West Main Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 904 West Main Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 West Main Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 West Main Avenue have a pool?
No, 904 West Main Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 904 West Main Avenue have accessible units?
No, 904 West Main Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 904 West Main Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 West Main Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College