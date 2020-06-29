904 West Main Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



JUST RENOVATED! 2BR/1BA available for rent in Gastonia NC!



Access a self showing & apply at www.srpmanagement.net.

Application fee is non refundable.



Just renovated and move in ready!!

Spacious two bedroom, one bath home. Brand new flooring throughout and new cabinets.

Located right beside the Fuse Baseball Stadium in Gastonia!

Washer/Dryer Hookups included!

This house has Central A/C and Gas Heat.



Pets considered, if approved it is $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.



Details & inquiries text us at 704-868-4065.



Professionally managed by SRP Management.

(If you are talking to someone who claims to own this property, you are being scammed. Only communicate with an SRP Management employee if you are inquiring about this property.)



Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.