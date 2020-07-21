644 Separk Circle

Amenities

SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



This property is total electric, has a fenced in backyard, and includes a stove and fridge.



Application fee is non refundable.



Details & inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.

(If you are talking to someone who claims to own this property, you are being scammed. Only communicate with an SRP Management employee if you are inquiring about this property.)



Pets are considered. If approved, it is $350.00 non-refundable pet fee per pet and an extra $15.00/month for pet rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now

