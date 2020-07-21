All apartments in Gastonia
644 Separk Circle

644 Separk Circle · No Longer Available
Location

644 Separk Circle, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

This property is total electric, has a fenced in backyard, and includes a stove and fridge.

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.

Details & inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.
Professionally managed by SRP Management.
(If you are talking to someone who claims to own this property, you are being scammed. Only communicate with an SRP Management employee if you are inquiring about this property.)

Pets are considered. If approved, it is $350.00 non-refundable pet fee per pet and an extra $15.00/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Separk Circle have any available units?
644 Separk Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 644 Separk Circle currently offering any rent specials?
644 Separk Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Separk Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 644 Separk Circle is pet friendly.
Does 644 Separk Circle offer parking?
No, 644 Separk Circle does not offer parking.
Does 644 Separk Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Separk Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Separk Circle have a pool?
No, 644 Separk Circle does not have a pool.
Does 644 Separk Circle have accessible units?
No, 644 Separk Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Separk Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 Separk Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 Separk Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 Separk Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
