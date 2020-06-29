556 Jasin Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

WOW! Now renting very spacious, beautiful brick ranch in Gastonia. A lot of work was completed to make this home ready for renters. Throughout the interior, major updates and remodeling have been completed. Hardwood Floors Refinished, Doors, Hardware, Light Fixtures, Fresh Paint all updated with today's styles and colors. Nicely sized bedrooms and great living space. This home is located just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and easy access to the highway. Best of all, it has plenty of land to spread out. Schedule today and see it for yourself!



www.rpmcm.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.