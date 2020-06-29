All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 556 Jasin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
556 Jasin Drive
Last updated February 12 2020 at 6:26 PM

556 Jasin Drive

556 Jasin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

556 Jasin Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WOW! Now renting very spacious, beautiful brick ranch in Gastonia. A lot of work was completed to make this home ready for renters. Throughout the interior, major updates and remodeling have been completed. Hardwood Floors Refinished, Doors, Hardware, Light Fixtures, Fresh Paint all updated with today's styles and colors. Nicely sized bedrooms and great living space. This home is located just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and easy access to the highway. Best of all, it has plenty of land to spread out. Schedule today and see it for yourself!

www.rpmcm.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 Jasin Drive have any available units?
556 Jasin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 556 Jasin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
556 Jasin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 Jasin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 556 Jasin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 556 Jasin Drive offer parking?
No, 556 Jasin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 556 Jasin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 556 Jasin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 Jasin Drive have a pool?
No, 556 Jasin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 556 Jasin Drive have accessible units?
No, 556 Jasin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 556 Jasin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 556 Jasin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 556 Jasin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 556 Jasin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College