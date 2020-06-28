Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

501 S Weldon Street Available 10/04/19 I"M ACTUALLY GOING TO SAY IT....wait for it.....THIS HOUSE IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF!!!!! - You Can Afford To Dwell Well in this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home for $750.



From the open-concept kitchen and living space to the shaded backyard, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Or maybe its just you by yourself, turn that second bedroom into an office or hang out spot: it has its own entrance to your back porch.



Winter, spring, summer or fall, your large front porch may turn into your favorite place to enjoy your relaxation time. Just add patio furniture!



Why are you still reading????? You need to just click the button below to schedule to see this property on your own, or take a tour with one of our knowledgeable team members.



(RLNE4126541)