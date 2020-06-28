All apartments in Gastonia
501 S Weldon Street
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

501 S Weldon Street

501 South Weldon Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 South Weldon Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
501 S Weldon Street Available 10/04/19 I"M ACTUALLY GOING TO SAY IT....wait for it.....THIS HOUSE IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF!!!!! - You Can Afford To Dwell Well in this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home for $750.

From the open-concept kitchen and living space to the shaded backyard, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Or maybe its just you by yourself, turn that second bedroom into an office or hang out spot: it has its own entrance to your back porch.

Winter, spring, summer or fall, your large front porch may turn into your favorite place to enjoy your relaxation time. Just add patio furniture!

Why are you still reading????? You need to just click the button below to schedule to see this property on your own, or take a tour with one of our knowledgeable team members.

(RLNE4126541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 S Weldon Street have any available units?
501 S Weldon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 501 S Weldon Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 S Weldon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 S Weldon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 S Weldon Street is pet friendly.
Does 501 S Weldon Street offer parking?
No, 501 S Weldon Street does not offer parking.
Does 501 S Weldon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 S Weldon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 S Weldon Street have a pool?
No, 501 S Weldon Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 S Weldon Street have accessible units?
No, 501 S Weldon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 S Weldon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 S Weldon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 S Weldon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 S Weldon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
