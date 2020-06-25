All apartments in Gastonia
402 S. Highland Street

402 South Highland Street · No Longer Available
Location

402 South Highland Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Ranch Home with Bonus Room in Gastonia - Two bedroom, one bathroom ranch home with a bonus room located in Gastonia. This classic home features a large living room with fresh carpet and paint, a charming kitchen, with laundry/mud room in the back of the home. This rental includes a storage shed in the back yard. Washer and dryer to remain but will not be maintained by the owner. Home is pet friendly with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Please, no dangerous breeds.

(RLNE3722264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 S. Highland Street have any available units?
402 S. Highland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 402 S. Highland Street currently offering any rent specials?
402 S. Highland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 S. Highland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 S. Highland Street is pet friendly.
Does 402 S. Highland Street offer parking?
No, 402 S. Highland Street does not offer parking.
Does 402 S. Highland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 S. Highland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 S. Highland Street have a pool?
No, 402 S. Highland Street does not have a pool.
Does 402 S. Highland Street have accessible units?
No, 402 S. Highland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 402 S. Highland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 S. Highland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 S. Highland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 S. Highland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
