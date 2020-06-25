402 S. Highland Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Bedroom Ranch Home with Bonus Room in Gastonia - Two bedroom, one bathroom ranch home with a bonus room located in Gastonia. This classic home features a large living room with fresh carpet and paint, a charming kitchen, with laundry/mud room in the back of the home. This rental includes a storage shed in the back yard. Washer and dryer to remain but will not be maintained by the owner. Home is pet friendly with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Please, no dangerous breeds.



(RLNE3722264)