All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 3213 Forest Creek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
3213 Forest Creek Court
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3213 Forest Creek Court
3213 Forest Creek Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3213 Forest Creek Court, Gastonia, NC 28052
Stagecoach Station
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
I will be showing the home Sunday 8-25-19 from 1pm to 2pm If you are interested and available plan to look at the home then
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3213 Forest Creek Court have any available units?
3213 Forest Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
Is 3213 Forest Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Forest Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Forest Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 3213 Forest Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gastonia
.
Does 3213 Forest Creek Court offer parking?
No, 3213 Forest Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 3213 Forest Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Forest Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Forest Creek Court have a pool?
No, 3213 Forest Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Forest Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 3213 Forest Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Forest Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 Forest Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3213 Forest Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3213 Forest Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
