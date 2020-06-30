All apartments in Gastonia
314 North Avon Street

314 North Avon Street · No Longer Available
Location

314 North Avon Street, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bed/1 Bath bungalow style home in Gastonia ready for move in! Featuring a spacious living room and open kitchen with appliances. Spacious bedroom and full bathroom. Rocking chair style front porch. Enjoy the Carolina weather in the yard. Contact us today for a viewing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 North Avon Street have any available units?
314 North Avon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 314 North Avon Street currently offering any rent specials?
314 North Avon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 North Avon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 North Avon Street is pet friendly.
Does 314 North Avon Street offer parking?
No, 314 North Avon Street does not offer parking.
Does 314 North Avon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 North Avon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 North Avon Street have a pool?
No, 314 North Avon Street does not have a pool.
Does 314 North Avon Street have accessible units?
No, 314 North Avon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 314 North Avon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 North Avon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 North Avon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 North Avon Street does not have units with air conditioning.

