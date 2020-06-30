314 North Avon Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 Bed/1 Bath bungalow style home in Gastonia ready for move in! Featuring a spacious living room and open kitchen with appliances. Spacious bedroom and full bathroom. Rocking chair style front porch. Enjoy the Carolina weather in the yard. Contact us today for a viewing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.