3125 Spring Valley Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spring Valley Town Homes offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom townhome-style apartments and as well as 2 bedroom garden-style apartments.

Conveniently located near I-85 and close to shops, grocery, and restaurants.



Move In Special: Half Off 1st Month's rent with 12 month lease!!

Tenants pay for electricity and gas.

Water, sewer and garbage pickup are included in rent.

Apply & Access a self showing through www.srpmanagement.net



Laundry facility on premises!



* Does NOT come furnished.



Non-dangerous breed pets are welcome (2 pet max)

$250 pet fee and $20 pet rent per pet.



Professionally managed by SRP Management

www.srpmanagement.net



Photos are representative and may not be the photos of the actual unit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $845, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $845, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.