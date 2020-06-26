All apartments in Gastonia
3021 Millstone Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

3021 Millstone Drive

3021 Millstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3021 Millstone Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY! - This great 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex has hardwood floors, vinyl flooring and neutral paint throughout. Conveniently located to everything in Gastonia and I-85. Large yard to enjoy. Water and lawn-care are included. Call today, this won't last long!

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion. A $250 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) required for approved pets. (Only small pets will be considered.)

704-827-0801 / rentals@leproperties.com

(RLNE3196755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Millstone Drive have any available units?
3021 Millstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 3021 Millstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Millstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Millstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3021 Millstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3021 Millstone Drive offer parking?
No, 3021 Millstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3021 Millstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 Millstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Millstone Drive have a pool?
No, 3021 Millstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Millstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 3021 Millstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Millstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 Millstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3021 Millstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3021 Millstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
