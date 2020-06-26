3021 Millstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN READY! - This great 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex has hardwood floors, vinyl flooring and neutral paint throughout. Conveniently located to everything in Gastonia and I-85. Large yard to enjoy. Water and lawn-care are included. Call today, this won't last long!



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion. A $250 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) required for approved pets. (Only small pets will be considered.)



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / rentals@leproperties.com



(RLNE3196755)