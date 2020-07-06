2830 Thomas Twig Drive

Amenities

Welcome Home!!! Prepare to be impressed with this spacious 5 bedroom and 3 full bath home. Down Stairs you will find a welcoming dining/sitting room, a cooks kitchen with lots of counter space which opens to the huge living room with fireplace. Downstairs you will also find a bedroom and full bathroom which can also be used as a office. Upstairs you will find 4 more bedrooms and laundry. The Master Suite Features vaulted ceiling, soaking tub, separate shower, and a huge walk in closet will professional organization installed. The flat backyard is perfect for playing featuring full fencing and a shed that stays o property. The neighborhood features playground, pool, and side walks. Come check out this home. You will not be disappointed.