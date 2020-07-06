All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated February 23 2020 at 5:55 AM

2830 Thomas Twig Drive

2830 Thomas Twig Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2830 Thomas Twig Dr, Gastonia, NC 28034
Spencer Mountain Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome Home!!! Prepare to be impressed with this spacious 5 bedroom and 3 full bath home. Down Stairs you will find a welcoming dining/sitting room, a cooks kitchen with lots of counter space which opens to the huge living room with fireplace. Downstairs you will also find a bedroom and full bathroom which can also be used as a office. Upstairs you will find 4 more bedrooms and laundry. The Master Suite Features vaulted ceiling, soaking tub, separate shower, and a huge walk in closet will professional organization installed. The flat backyard is perfect for playing featuring full fencing and a shed that stays o property. The neighborhood features playground, pool, and side walks. Come check out this home. You will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 Thomas Twig Drive have any available units?
2830 Thomas Twig Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2830 Thomas Twig Drive have?
Some of 2830 Thomas Twig Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 Thomas Twig Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Thomas Twig Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 Thomas Twig Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2830 Thomas Twig Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 2830 Thomas Twig Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2830 Thomas Twig Drive offers parking.
Does 2830 Thomas Twig Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 Thomas Twig Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 Thomas Twig Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2830 Thomas Twig Drive has a pool.
Does 2830 Thomas Twig Drive have accessible units?
No, 2830 Thomas Twig Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 Thomas Twig Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 Thomas Twig Drive has units with dishwashers.

