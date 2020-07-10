2513 Crescent Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available for immediate move-in.

Home features extra large eat in kitchen. Kitchen includes beautiful sun window perfect for growing fresh herbs.

Wood floors throughout bedrooms and common areas with TONS of storage space. Bedrooms feature custom built in cabinetry and lots of square footage.

Extra large backyard is partially fenced and includes covered parking. Rental can include large carpenters garage with custom shelving for an extra $50 per month. Perfect for storing lots of tools and projects.



Ready for viewing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.