Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2513 Crescent Lane

2513 Crescent Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Crescent Lane, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available for immediate move-in.
Home features extra large eat in kitchen. Kitchen includes beautiful sun window perfect for growing fresh herbs.
Wood floors throughout bedrooms and common areas with TONS of storage space. Bedrooms feature custom built in cabinetry and lots of square footage.
Extra large backyard is partially fenced and includes covered parking. Rental can include large carpenters garage with custom shelving for an extra $50 per month. Perfect for storing lots of tools and projects.

Ready for viewing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Crescent Lane have any available units?
2513 Crescent Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 2513 Crescent Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Crescent Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Crescent Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2513 Crescent Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 2513 Crescent Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2513 Crescent Lane offers parking.
Does 2513 Crescent Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 Crescent Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Crescent Lane have a pool?
No, 2513 Crescent Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2513 Crescent Lane have accessible units?
No, 2513 Crescent Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Crescent Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 Crescent Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 Crescent Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 Crescent Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

