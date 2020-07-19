2411 Sunset Avenue

Fully updated home with open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen. Home boasts tons of natural light. Master bedroom hosts large master bath. Please note third room May be used as bedroom or office but does not have a closet. Exterior offers RING security along with fully fenced yard and storage shed.Conveniently located to I-85.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
