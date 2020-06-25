All apartments in Gastonia
2009 Willimax Ave
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:34 AM

2009 Willimax Ave

2009 Willimax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Willimax Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 1 Bath Cottage Home for rent in Chapel Acres Area - 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom house for rent within Gaston County. This cottage veneer brick style home is located in a very convient location, close to a variety of shopping centers, schools, and close to I-85. This home features large rooms with a living room converted into a 3rd bedroom. As well as lots of cabinet and closet space.

With having lots of backyard space. It's an ideal home for any family.

To further inquire about this property, please call or text (704)769-0123, or email: rentals@myUrealty.com

(RLNE4810533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Willimax Ave have any available units?
2009 Willimax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 2009 Willimax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Willimax Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Willimax Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 Willimax Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2009 Willimax Ave offer parking?
No, 2009 Willimax Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Willimax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Willimax Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Willimax Ave have a pool?
No, 2009 Willimax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Willimax Ave have accessible units?
No, 2009 Willimax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Willimax Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Willimax Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Willimax Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Willimax Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
