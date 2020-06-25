2009 Willimax Ave

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 1 Bath Cottage Home for rent in Chapel Acres Area - 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom house for rent within Gaston County. This cottage veneer brick style home is located in a very convient location, close to a variety of shopping centers, schools, and close to I-85. This home features large rooms with a living room converted into a 3rd bedroom. As well as lots of cabinet and closet space.



With having lots of backyard space. It's an ideal home for any family.



To further inquire about this property, please call or text (704)769-0123, or email: rentals@myUrealty.com



(RLNE4810533)