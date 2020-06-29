All apartments in Gastonia
2008 Wood ST
2008 Wood ST

2008 Wood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2008 Wood Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Totally remodeled 2 bedroom in Gastonia - This 2 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms is located in the heart of Gastonia and just minutes away from 85 and downtown Gastonia. Totally remodeled with new paint, new floors, updated bathrooms, and kitchen with brand new appliances. Six-foot privacy fence in the backyard with relaxing rear patio. Washer dryer hookup.
*Not a voucher or Section 8 property** Minimum income $3300.00 a month. Renters Insurance IS Mandatory. Application fee $45.00 per adult. We do a criminal background, Trans-union, and eviction reports. Employment and income verification. Pets conditional. This is a none smoking property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5290484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Wood ST have any available units?
2008 Wood ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Wood ST have?
Some of 2008 Wood ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Wood ST currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Wood ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Wood ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 Wood ST is pet friendly.
Does 2008 Wood ST offer parking?
No, 2008 Wood ST does not offer parking.
Does 2008 Wood ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Wood ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Wood ST have a pool?
No, 2008 Wood ST does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Wood ST have accessible units?
No, 2008 Wood ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Wood ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Wood ST does not have units with dishwashers.

