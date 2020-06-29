2008 Wood ST

Amenities

Totally remodeled 2 bedroom in Gastonia - This 2 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms is located in the heart of Gastonia and just minutes away from 85 and downtown Gastonia. Totally remodeled with new paint, new floors, updated bathrooms, and kitchen with brand new appliances. Six-foot privacy fence in the backyard with relaxing rear patio. Washer dryer hookup.

*Not a voucher or Section 8 property** Minimum income $3300.00 a month. Renters Insurance IS Mandatory. Application fee $45.00 per adult. We do a criminal background, Trans-union, and eviction reports. Employment and income verification. Pets conditional. This is a none smoking property.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5290484)