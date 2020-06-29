All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1935 Oak Hollow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1935 Oak Hollow Road
Last updated February 6 2020 at 7:21 PM

1935 Oak Hollow Road

1935 Oak Hollow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1935 Oak Hollow Road, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home in Gastonia features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Fireplace, Open Concept Layout, Finished Basement, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and One Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 Oak Hollow Road have any available units?
1935 Oak Hollow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 Oak Hollow Road have?
Some of 1935 Oak Hollow Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 Oak Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Oak Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 Oak Hollow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1935 Oak Hollow Road is pet friendly.
Does 1935 Oak Hollow Road offer parking?
Yes, 1935 Oak Hollow Road offers parking.
Does 1935 Oak Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 Oak Hollow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 Oak Hollow Road have a pool?
No, 1935 Oak Hollow Road does not have a pool.
Does 1935 Oak Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 1935 Oak Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 Oak Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1935 Oak Hollow Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College