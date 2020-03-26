All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1846 Arkray Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1846 Arkray Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

1846 Arkray Street

1846 Arkray Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1846 Arkray Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home with a bonus room that could be used as a bedroom. Home features huge backyard, fresh interior paint, updated bathroom & kitchen w/new cabinets, new flooring throughout and a large backyard. Home does come with Courtesy Use Only Appliances ( electric range/oven, microwave and dishwasher) Convenient to I-85 and all west Gastonia has to offer.

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.

**No Vouchers.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / info@Leproperties.com

(RLNE5298489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1846 Arkray Street have any available units?
1846 Arkray Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1846 Arkray Street have?
Some of 1846 Arkray Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1846 Arkray Street currently offering any rent specials?
1846 Arkray Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 Arkray Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1846 Arkray Street is pet friendly.
Does 1846 Arkray Street offer parking?
No, 1846 Arkray Street does not offer parking.
Does 1846 Arkray Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1846 Arkray Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 Arkray Street have a pool?
No, 1846 Arkray Street does not have a pool.
Does 1846 Arkray Street have accessible units?
No, 1846 Arkray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 Arkray Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1846 Arkray Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College