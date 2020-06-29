All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:42 PM

1824 McGuire Street

1824 Mc Guire Street · No Longer Available
Location

1824 Mc Guire Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home available in Gastonia, NC!

This property includes a refrigerator and stove.

View it today by accessing a self showing through www.srpmanagement.net.

Apply at www.srpmanagement.net

Application fee is non refundable.

Pets considered, if approved it is $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.

Details & Inquiries text 704-868-4065.

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 McGuire Street have any available units?
1824 McGuire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1824 McGuire Street currently offering any rent specials?
1824 McGuire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 McGuire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1824 McGuire Street is pet friendly.
Does 1824 McGuire Street offer parking?
No, 1824 McGuire Street does not offer parking.
Does 1824 McGuire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 McGuire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 McGuire Street have a pool?
No, 1824 McGuire Street does not have a pool.
Does 1824 McGuire Street have accessible units?
No, 1824 McGuire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 McGuire Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 McGuire Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 McGuire Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1824 McGuire Street does not have units with air conditioning.

