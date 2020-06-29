1824 McGuire Street

Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home available in Gastonia, NC!
This property includes a refrigerator and stove.
View it today by accessing a self showing through www.srpmanagement.net.
Apply at www.srpmanagement.net
Application fee is non refundable.
Pets considered, if approved it is $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.
Details & Inquiries text 704-868-4065.
Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.