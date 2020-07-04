1513 5th Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated

Located in lovely Gastonia, North Carolina, this pleasantly cozy two bedroom home is looking for a new resident. Recently made over. features include fresh paint, brand new kitchen appliances, and new flooring.Other great features include a laundry area, eat in kitchen, and a great backyard space. Minutes from downtown and easy access to the interstate with food, shopping, and more! All this newly refinished home needs is a great resident, so don't hesitate to view and apply today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**