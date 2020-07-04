All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1513 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1513 5th Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:57 AM

1513 5th Avenue

1513 West 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1513 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in lovely Gastonia, North Carolina, this pleasantly cozy two bedroom home is looking for a new resident. Recently made over. features include fresh paint, brand new kitchen appliances, and new flooring.Other great features include a laundry area, eat in kitchen, and a great backyard space. Minutes from downtown and easy access to the interstate with food, shopping, and more! All this newly refinished home needs is a great resident, so don't hesitate to view and apply today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 5th Avenue have any available units?
1513 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1513 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1513 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1513 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1513 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1513 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1513 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1513 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1513 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1513 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College